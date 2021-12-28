David Snyder was a close friend and mutual clothier in Downtown Lynchburg with Betty and Gentry Plunkett at Wills Camp and the staff of SH Franklin on Main Street for many years. They all spoke so warmly, fondly and with great regard for each other- and of Course the Oakwood Country Club (when it was still Oakwood with 18 holes of golf) and the Boonsboro Country Club , all weekly hang outs for the downtown men's clothing retailers. May he rest in peace and power as he goes from strength to strength now in the presence of the Holy One!

David-Charles Campbell December 28, 2021