Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Eugene "Dave" Snyder Sr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
David "Dave" Eugene Snyder Sr.

November 30, 1932 - December 23, 2021

David "Dave" Eugene Snyder Sr., 89, of Roanoke and Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

He was born in Vinton, Virginia, on November 30, 1932, to the late Herbert H. Snyder Sr. and Dewey Armbrister Snyder. He attended William Byrd High School before being drafted into the United States Army and served some time in Korea. After two years in the Army he worked at Norfolk Western, sold advertising for local TV and Radio channels, then opened his own men's clothing store in Lynchburg, Woods Men's Clothing. David loved golf and played most of his life after caddying at Roanoke Country Club at age 12 to 18.

He is survived by his loving wife of 3 1/2 years, Geraldine "Gerry" Miller-Snyder, they were high school sweethearts; grandsons, David Eugene Snyder III (Meggin Atkins-Snyder), Corey Andrew Snyder (fiancée, Hannah Krantz); and great-grandchildren, Jude Atkins, Knox Snyder, and Charlotte Snyder.

David was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Compton Snyder; son, David Eugene Snyder Jr.; brothers, Norwood, Wesley, Jack, and Herbert; sisters, Iris McCallum, Eleanor McDowell, Gretna Hostutler, and Phyllis Haupt.

The family would like to thank the staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, Virginia Veterans Care Center, Roanoke, and Good Samaritan Hospice for the loving care of David.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday December 30, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel in Vinton Va. His good friend, Billy Booth, will officiate. His family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Dec
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David will be missed.
George Lester
December 30, 2021
To Gerry and the rest of the family. My condolences to you. It is so hard to lose our loved ones.
Cathy Folden
School
December 28, 2021
David Snyder was a close friend and mutual clothier in Downtown Lynchburg with Betty and Gentry Plunkett at Wills Camp and the staff of SH Franklin on Main Street for many years. They all spoke so warmly, fondly and with great regard for each other- and of Course the Oakwood Country Club (when it was still Oakwood with 18 holes of golf) and the Boonsboro Country Club , all weekly hang outs for the downtown men's clothing retailers. May he rest in peace and power as he goes from strength to strength now in the presence of the Holy One!
David-Charles Campbell
December 28, 2021
