I am so sorry to have just read that Dave passed away! I went to High School with him, having graduated a year after in 1968. I also played baseball and basketball with him throughout our time at Thomas Edison High School. He had a nice shot from what I remember. God Bless David, and may your family find peace in knowing that Dave lived life to the fullest. God Bless you all!

Tom Shull January 23, 2022