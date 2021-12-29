David Vincent Wechtaluk
David Vincent Wechtaluk, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away on December 26, 2021, at the age of 72, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
David was a lifelong sports enthusiast and athlete, having played baseball and basketball in high school and college, and a strong supporter of Virginia Tech athletics and his children's other alma maters, Purdue University and Penn State. Born on January 20, 1949, in Elmira Heights, New York, David was a proud graduate of Rider University (Lawrence Township, New Jersey). He had a long career in the accounting field, working for Park Broadcasting (Ithaca, New York), St. Elizabeth's Hospital (Lincoln, Nebraska) where both of his children were born, and Montgomery County (Virginia) Department of Social Services.
David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathleen Parrott of Blacksburg; his daughter, Leah Wechtaluk-McFarren; son-in-law, Matthew McFarren of Christiansburg; his son, Ethan Wechtaluk; daughter-in-law, Courtney Walker; granddaughters, Alice Wright, Lucy Wright, and Penelope Wechtaluk of Clarksburg, Maryland; his mother, Eva Wechtaluk of Elmira Heights, New York; his brother, Kevin Wechtaluk of Elmira Heights, New York; his sister, Susan Wechtaluk of San Francisco, California; and, his beloved and adoring cat, Patches.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Gardens of the New River Valley, 2551 N Main St., Blacksburg, VA 24060.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.