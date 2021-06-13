Dawanda Louise Rogers Childers
November 1, 1930 - June 11, 2021
Dawanda Louise Rogers Childers, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.
"I expect to pass through life but once. If therefore, there be any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do for any fellow being, let me do it now, and do not defer or neglect it, as I shall never pass this way again."
Dawanda was born on November 1, 1930, in Portageville, Missouri, a daughter of the late Earl and Inez Rogers. She was married to the late James Edward Childers of Montpelier, Ohio on August 10, 1957. They had three children and lived in the Ohio and the Michigan area prior to moving to Roanoke in 1981 due to James' employment with the N & W Railroad.
Dawanda was a long-term employee of Berglund Chevrolet in the Leasing Department. She enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, bowling, and reading. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her grandchildren.
Dawanda was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Childers; sister, Wilma Jean Johnson; and brother, Robert Earl Rogers.
She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Brock and Julie's former husband, Jeffery, and Janet Shell and her husband, Curtis, all of Roanoke; daughter-in-law, Teri Childers of Volcano, Hawaii; four grandchildren, Ryan and wife, Elizabeth (Liz), Nicholas and fiancée, April, Danielle Brock and Ethan, and Brandy Shell; and one sister, Vickie Bostater of Bryan, Ohio.
The family would like to express a special thanks to her sister, Vickie Bostater, her late husband, Bob Bostater, and family in Bryan, Ohio, and the entire Childers' gang for all their kindness, love, and support.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Donna Hopkins Britt officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.