Deborah Louise "Bunny" Chambers
July 30, 1969 - January 8, 2022
Deborah L. "Bunny" Chambers, age 52, of Buchanan, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a brief battle with COVID-19.
Debbie was born in Roanoke, on July 30, 1969, the daughter of the Ernest W. Chambers Jr. and the late Shirley Lam Chambers. She lived in Buchanan all of her life. Debbie loved her cats and her dog.
In addition to her mother, Shirley, she was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Lam. Debbie is survived by her son, Christopher Chambers of Buchanan; father, Ernest W. Chambers Jr. of Buchanan; brothers, Ernie (Lisa) Chambers and Jay Chambers, all of Buchanan; sisters, Theresa (Belve) Underwood and Evon Chambers, all of Buchanan; and her best friend, Lettie Smith.
Due to the increase in COVID cases, services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the Debbie's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Deborah-Chambers
Memorial contributions may be made to League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090.
