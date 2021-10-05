Deborah Martin Haymaker
October 3, 2021
Deborah Martin Haymaker of Moneta, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, surrounded by her family after a 3 ½ year battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rewis L. Martin and Barbara Ashby Martin.
Surviving to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, Maynard H. Haymaker; sons, Matthew and Christopher and their wives, Natale and Katie; sister, Brenda Huffman and husband, David Huffman; brother, Steven E. Martin and wife, Leigh-Ann; her grandchildren, Matalyn, Gabriel, Hudson, and Eliza Haymaker; Matthew's family is from Palm Bay, Fla.; and Christopher's family is from Troutman, N.C.
Deborah retired from ITT Night Vision in Roanoke, Va. She was also a long-time employee of Martin Brothers Produce and co-owner of Moneta Produce and Pottery in Moneta, Va.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Natale Haymaker officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.