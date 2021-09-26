Deborah Jane Tickle
October 22, 1951 - September 24, 2021
Deborah "Debbie" Tickle, 69, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2021, after a short battle with metastatic cancer.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter; a son, John and daughter-in-law, Marci.
The immediate family that she leaves behind are her husband of 51 years, Johnnie Tickle; daughter, and son-in-law, Stacey and Scott Sheppard; as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Debbie is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard, and Gail Jennings of Salem; sister, Billie Jean Burns of Dunedin Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews. Debbie also had several special friends in her life that brought her joy.
Those left to cherish her memory are her friends at Blumen Haus Florist and another long-time friend, Gina Young.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m., at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Sherwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her infant daughter.
The family would like to thank the medical Superheroes who supported Debbie during her passing; specifically, the staff of Carilion Roanoke Memorial's Emergency Department, PA Grayson, all the IR staff, and the staff on 10 Mountain ICU. Your kindness did not go unnoticed.
Please make charitable contributions in her memory to the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.