Deborah Anne "Dee" "Dee" Wright
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Deborah Anne "Dee" Wright

November 7, 1951 - September 24, 2021

Deborah Anne "Dee" Wright passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Dee was born on November 7, 1951, at the very same hospital nearly 70 years ago.

Dee was preceded in death by her father, Alfonso Franklin Wright Jr. DDS, of Blacksburg, Va., and by her grandparents, Allie and Maude Wright of Appalachia, Va. and Willie and Hattie Potter of Big Stone Gap, Va.

Dee graduated Blacksburg High School in 1970, then attended Ferrum Junior College for 2 years and graduated Virginia Tech in 1975 where she also earned her MS in Education.

She held teaching and coaching positions at high schools in Luray and Manassas, as well as Roanoke College, Radford HS and finally Salem HS where she claimed a 187-72 record and two back to back state championships. In 1985 "Coach Wright" was named Distinguished Alumni of Virginia Tech.

Dee is survived by Elizabeth "Skippy" Alexander Eldridge who has been her partner and wife for over 30 years; Skippy's extended family Tom (Cathy), Matt (Lisa), and Laura Eldridge; Dee's mother, Nell Potter Wright; her older sister, Barbara Still (Gordon) of Raleigh, N.C.; her younger brother, David (Nathalie) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and nephews, Gray Still, Bryan Still, and Jonathan Wright to whom she was like a second mother. Dee will also be missed by her many friends who have sustained her, partied with her, and shared her life's journey. Dee will be especially missed by her furry "kids" Panda and Houdini.

Dee will be remembered and cherished as a talented coach, a teacher, a beloved wife, daughter and sister. She was warm, funny, friendly, and kind. She never knew a stranger.

Dee's ashes will be partially interred in Blacksburg's Westview Cemetery and the remaining scattered on the beach at her beloved Oak Island, N.C., where she and Skippy spent so many vacations and created memories. No memorial services are planned at this time. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com Donations in honor of Dee can be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi, and American Cancer Society.

Simpson Funeral Home

3912 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2021.
Dee was a special coach and person. Dee will be missed by a great many people.
Jigger Roberts
Other
October 6, 2021
Dear Skippy, so sorry to hear of Dee´s passing. I so enjoyed the times we had together. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Anna Ritter
September 28, 2021
Dear Skippy, I'm so sorry to hear of Dee's passing. She was a wonderful lady and the two of you, and Panda, have always held a special place in my heart. Please know you are in my thoughts...
Yvonne Hensley
Other
September 27, 2021
Coach Wright. Please know you were so loved and impacted each student in the most positive way. I´m so sad have not seen you since school. I pray you knew how treasured you were to all of us.
Christy Slone Storey
School
September 27, 2021
Sandi Whitehead & Harla Ange
September 27, 2021
You will surely be missed. I loved officiated the teams you coached. Love to all of your family.
Linda Bear
Friend
September 27, 2021
