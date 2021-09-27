Deborah Anne "Dee" Wright
November 7, 1951 - September 24, 2021
Deborah Anne "Dee" Wright passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Dee was born on November 7, 1951, at the very same hospital nearly 70 years ago.
Dee was preceded in death by her father, Alfonso Franklin Wright Jr. DDS, of Blacksburg, Va., and by her grandparents, Allie and Maude Wright of Appalachia, Va. and Willie and Hattie Potter of Big Stone Gap, Va.
Dee graduated Blacksburg High School in 1970, then attended Ferrum Junior College for 2 years and graduated Virginia Tech in 1975 where she also earned her MS in Education.
She held teaching and coaching positions at high schools in Luray and Manassas, as well as Roanoke College, Radford HS and finally Salem HS where she claimed a 187-72 record and two back to back state championships. In 1985 "Coach Wright" was named Distinguished Alumni of Virginia Tech.
Dee is survived by Elizabeth "Skippy" Alexander Eldridge who has been her partner and wife for over 30 years; Skippy's extended family Tom (Cathy), Matt (Lisa), and Laura Eldridge; Dee's mother, Nell Potter Wright; her older sister, Barbara Still (Gordon) of Raleigh, N.C.; her younger brother, David (Nathalie) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and nephews, Gray Still, Bryan Still, and Jonathan Wright to whom she was like a second mother. Dee will also be missed by her many friends who have sustained her, partied with her, and shared her life's journey. Dee will be especially missed by her furry "kids" Panda and Houdini.
Dee will be remembered and cherished as a talented coach, a teacher, a beloved wife, daughter and sister. She was warm, funny, friendly, and kind. She never knew a stranger.
Dee's ashes will be partially interred in Blacksburg's Westview Cemetery and the remaining scattered on the beach at her beloved Oak Island, N.C., where she and Skippy spent so many vacations and created memories. No memorial services are planned at this time. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com
Donations in honor of Dee can be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi, and American Cancer Society
.
Simpson Funeral Home
3912 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2021.