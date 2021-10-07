Debra Lynn Phillips Bassetti
Debra Lynn Phillips Bassetti, age 62, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home with family.
Born on November 21, 1958, in Pulaski, Virginia, she was the daughter of Elsie Wheeling Phillips and the late Cecil Mont Phillips.
Debra was a registered nurse that served all over the New River Valley.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Bo" Randolph Bassetti Jr. of Dublin; mother, Elsie Phillips of Pulaski; children, Travis Viars and Seth Davis of Roanoke, and Kristi and Carl Brent Anderson of Draper; grandchildren, Emma Grace Anderson, Nora Rose Anderson and Owen William Anderson; stepchildren, Stacy Mullins of Wytheville, and Joseph "Joe" Bassetti of Rural Retreat; step-grandchildren, James "JT" and Sarah Sharitz, Elizabeth and Cody Tate, Zachery Corvin, Mackenzie Bassetti, Mason Bassetti, Alantis Johnson, Mikaela Johnson, and Noah Johnson; and step great-grandchildren, Emma Tate, James Sharitz, Rachael Sharitz, Matilda Sharitz, Levi Sharitz, and Neely May Tate.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. To sign Debra's online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen (Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation) @ www.info-komen.org
.
Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 7, 2021.