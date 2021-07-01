Menu
Roanoke Times
Delbert Dean Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Delbert Dean Harris

Delbert Dean Harris, 85, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin Lee and Estelle Painter Harris; brothers, Earl, Delano, and Newton Harris; and sisters, Betty Muterspaugh and Eleanor Harris.

He graduated from Fincastle High School in 1954, served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, worked at the Buchanan Esso, then began his career with the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office where he became Chief Deputy, owned and managed Broadview Exxon in Buchanan, and retired from Roanoke Regional Airport Security.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, James Julia Larch Harris; sons and daughter-in-law, Ronald Dean Harris, James Earl and Cassada Stinnett Harris, all of Buchanan; and grandchildren, Jaycee Rhea Harris, Haylee James Harris, and Hayden Dean Harris.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, with the Rev. Marina Gopadze officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Those wishing to make a contribution please consider the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 3959 Electric Road, Suite 222, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear about your loss. I worked at the sheriff´s office with Dean. Love and prayers for your family.
Elaine Knick Tomlinson
Work
July 8, 2021
James Julia: Sending a big hug of comfort with heartfelt sympathy for the loss of your beloved husband
Phyllis Montgomery Wertz
Friend
July 1, 2021
