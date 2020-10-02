Koogler
DeLois DeHart
February 28, 1931
September 28, 2020
DeLois DeHart Koogler, age 89, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020.
DeLois was born on February 28, 1931, to the late Thurman and Eula DeHart. DeLois was a devoted member of Ridgewood Baptist Church where she taught children's Sunday School for over 30 years. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting with neighbors, and spending time in Maryland with her great-grandchildren whom she adored. One of her favorite pastimes was making and delivering her husband's famous pimento cheese recipe and fudge at Christmas. She enjoyed making other people smile, and she did precisely that her entire life. She filled every room she entered with joy and love.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Robert Langston Koogler whom she married on Christmas Day in 1951; and brother, James DeHart and his wife, Pearl.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Koogler; daughter, Ginger Booze and her companion, Walter Abrams; granddaughter, Katie Besche and her husband, Anthony; great-grandchildren, Jillian and Camden; brother, Clarence DeHart; brother-in-law, William Koogler; sister-in-law, Doris Lancaster and her husband, Jackie; Debbie Fail, whom she thought of as a second daughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Roy E. Kanode will occur at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ridgewood Baptist Church, General Fund, 703 Hemlock Road NW in Roanoke, Va. 24017. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.