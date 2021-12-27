Delores Ann Gravely
April 20, 1942 - December 24, 2021
Delores Ann Gravely, 79, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Oma Cales; her sister, Mary Blevins; and her brothers, Ronald and James Cales.
She is survived by her sons, William Rhoades and wife, Cindy, Joseph Rhoades, and Freddy Rhoades; grandchildren, Christopher (Hanna) Rhoades, Corey (Alicia) Rhoades, Cody (Sarah) Rhoades, Casey Rhoades, Greyson Hamel and Cheyenne Rhoades; great grandchildren, Saige, Carolyn, and Lillian; sister, Phyllis Sumler; brothers, William, Stanley, and Everett Cales; special nieces, Donna and Brittany Cales; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.
The Gravely family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 27, 2021.