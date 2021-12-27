Menu
Delores Ann Gravely
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Delores Ann Gravely

April 20, 1942 - December 24, 2021

Delores Ann Gravely, 79, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Oma Cales; her sister, Mary Blevins; and her brothers, Ronald and James Cales.

She is survived by her sons, William Rhoades and wife, Cindy, Joseph Rhoades, and Freddy Rhoades; grandchildren, Christopher (Hanna) Rhoades, Corey (Alicia) Rhoades, Cody (Sarah) Rhoades, Casey Rhoades, Greyson Hamel and Cheyenne Rhoades; great grandchildren, Saige, Carolyn, and Lillian; sister, Phyllis Sumler; brothers, William, Stanley, and Everett Cales; special nieces, Donna and Brittany Cales; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The Gravely family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Chris Anderson
Coworker
December 29, 2021
All my thoughts and prayers are with you all..Love You All.. Kay &David
Kay Terry
Friend
December 26, 2021
May God comfort the family during this difficult time. Sending prayers and love to all
Ann Hodge
Acquaintance
December 26, 2021
