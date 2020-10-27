Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Delories Rudisill Riddlebarger
Riddlebarger

Delories Rudisill

October 25, 2020

Mrs. Delories Rudisill Riddlebarger, age 85, of Dalton, Georgia, and formerly of Botetourt County, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge. Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Eagle Rock.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening, October 30, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.