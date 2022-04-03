Deloris Darlene JonesMarch 31, 2022Deloris "Darlene'"Jones departed this life to join her heavenly Father on March 31, 2022.She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ida Marie Underwood; and siblings, Anna Underwood Palmer, Judy Underwood, Kenneth Underwood, Billy Underwood, and Roger Underwood.She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 56 years, Carl Jones; son, Mike Wheeling; stepson, Darrell Jones (Shelby); a very special granddaughter, Mattie Wheeling; and siblings, Ray Underwood (Jo), Melvin Underwood (Bertha), Freddie Underwood, and Dana Underwood.Visitation will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m.