Deloris Darlene Jones
Deloris Darlene Jones

March 31, 2022

Deloris "Darlene'"Jones departed this life to join her heavenly Father on March 31, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ida Marie Underwood; and siblings, Anna Underwood Palmer, Judy Underwood, Kenneth Underwood, Billy Underwood, and Roger Underwood.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 56 years, Carl Jones; son, Mike Wheeling; stepson, Darrell Jones (Shelby); a very special granddaughter, Mattie Wheeling; and siblings, Ray Underwood (Jo), Melvin Underwood (Bertha), Freddie Underwood, and Dana Underwood.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.
