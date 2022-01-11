Menu
Denis Charles Spencer
Denis Charles Spencer

January 9, 2022

Denis C. Spencer, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. Denis was a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion.

He was a member of Westhampton Christian Church, where he served as an Elder and Moderator.

Denis retired from being a Law Enforcement Officer, having served mostly as a School Resource Officer. After his retirement, he served as security officer at Patrick Henry High School. Denis has taught Tai Chi classes in and around Roanoke.

Denis was preceded in death by his father, Charles Spencer; mother, Georgia Morrison; and brother, John Spencer.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years, Barbara J. Spencer; five children, Garrett Spencer (Julie), Brian Spencer, Dennis M. Spencer Jr. (Adrienne), Allyson Powers (David), and Mia Miller; stepchildren, Jeffrey Catlin (Ann), Brian Catlin (Star), and Julie Humble (Nate); sixteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westhampton Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 11, 2022.
We'll always remember Denis' kindness when we arrived in the neighborhood. We are thinking of you and your family. The Parrotts and Teresa Reder at 5025 Cave Spring Cir.
Tisha and Matthew Parrott
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry. I will miss him. Praying for you
Pat Smith
January 11, 2022
