Denis Charles Spencer



October 26, 1946 - January 9, 2022



Denis Charles Spencer, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday January 9, 2022.



A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Westhampton Christian Church with the Rev. Gail Davidson officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westhampton Christian Church. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel 540-989-3131.



Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.