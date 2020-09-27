Words fall short of expressing my sorrow for your loss. We share your grief at this difficult time with deep sympathy and condolences. As you grieve, know we're remembering you and honoring the memory of Dennis. Thinking of you with love in your time of sorrow.
Arondale Withers
Friend
September 25, 2020
Arondale Withers
September 25, 2020
Michelle Fisher
September 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers for all your family
Judy close
September 23, 2020
Nancy, I am so sorry to hear about your precious husband. Please know that I am thinking of you with many prayers during this time.. love, Becky
Becky McClellan
September 22, 2020
Nancy, So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family. I pray that God will give you comfort!
Donna Bishop
Friend
September 21, 2020
Bruce was always so upbeat, personable, and friendly. He made you feel better being around him. We are so saddened to hear of his passing and send our deepest condolences.
Cris Flippen
Friend
September 21, 2020
Nancy and family, I am just reading that Bruce passed away and my deepest sympathy and prayers for comfort going out to all. He was such a wonderful and kind man and I will always cherish that I knew him. May your beautiful memories sustain you going forward. Much love, Arlene & Joe Christenbury
Arlene Christenbury
Friend
September 20, 2020
Nancy, Was saddened to read of Bruce's passing. Always smiling, always upbeat always positive was your husband Bruce. May God bless you in your time of sorrow.
Tom Karrasch
Acquaintance
September 20, 2020
What a great person. We loved spending time with Bruce and Nancy in Hilton Head. He will surely be missed, and are thankful he and Nancy made great memories together. Paul and Linda Pizzi