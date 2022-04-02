Dennis Clinton Dunbar Sr.
Dennis Clinton Dunbar Sr., 76, of Fincastle, passed away on March 30, 2022, at his daughter's residence surrounded by his family. He was born on April 23, 1945, in Botetourt County, to the late Chan H. Sr. and Daisy B. Dunbar. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Larry T., Carl H., Hubert N., David W., and Jack Dunbar; also his sister, Claudine F. Jacques.
Mr. Dunbar was a member of the Botetourt Church of God of Prophecy. He enjoyed watching NASCAR with his grandkids, playing his guitar, dirt track racing, animals, and sitting on the porch waving at the passersby's.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Shirley A. Dunbar; son, Dennis "Butch" C. Dunbar Jr. and wife, Melissa; daughters, Norma J. Harrison and Eddie Huffman, and Penny J Hostetter and husband, Gerald; grandchildren, Edward L. Dunbar and wife, Amanda Carr-Dunbar, Matthew C. Dunbar and wife, Anna, John P. Harrison Jr. and wife, Kaitlyn, Clinton E. Hostetter and friend, Angela, Hunter and Rachel Hoogendorn, and Ricky Hoogendorn; great-grandchildren, Autumn Dunbar, Isaac Dunbar, and Everly Dunbar; brother, Chan Dunbar Jr.; sisters, Sylvia Wilson, Bernice McConnell, and Ruby Lemon; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice for all of their care for us during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, with Pastor Peggy Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery-Fincastle. Pallbearers will be Wes Hensley, Mike, Johnny, and Josh Broughman, Amanda Carr-Dunbar, and Kerry Breeden. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 2, 2022.