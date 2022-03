Dennis Frederick HoldenMarch 22, 2022Dennis Frederick Holden, age 78 of Rocky Mount, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Funeral Mass will held at Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022. His family will recieve friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.