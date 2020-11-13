NewmanDennis W.November 7, 2020Dennis W. Newman, 77, of Riner, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Dennis was a graduate of Virginia Tech's College of Engineering, where he was employed for 42 years, retiring in 2010. In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed working on his farm and spending time with his family.Dennis was preceded in death by his mother and father, Wade and Hazel Newman (North Carolina); and his son, Dr. Mark A. Newman (Blacksburg, Va.) He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara N. Newman; his daughter, Lorri Newman (Salem, Va.); and his grandchildren, Andrew Newman (Radford, Va.) and Erin Newman (Columbia, S.C.) and their mother, Carolyn Newman (Radford, Virginia).The family would like to thank Dennis' special friends, Ralph Carroll, Richard Shaver, and Nelson Vest, who assisted him with many projects on the farm over the years.To honor Dennis' wishes, there will be a private graveside service for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad for their dedicated service and compassion to the community.