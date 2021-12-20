Denton Lloyd Akers Sr.



June 28, 1949 - December 18, 2021



Denton Lloyd Akers Sr., 72, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was preceded by his wife, Patricia Diane Akers; brothers, Nelson and Noah Akers; sister, Betty Vest; and parents, Roy H. and Eliza Mannon Akers.



Mr. Akers retired from the City of Salem and the City of Chesapeake.



Surviving are his son, Denton L. Akers Jr. (Meghann); daughter, Michelle Greene (Cecil); grandsons, Nathaniel Casey Akers, Elijah Thomas Akers, Desmond Enoch Akers and Malachi Andrew Greene; brothers, Roy Akers, Henry Akers (Dallas), Steve Akers (Shelby), George Akers (Jeanette), Wayne Akers (Faye), and Nelson Vest; sisters, Alice Altizer, Katie Sutphin, Brenda Hale (Larry), and Phyllis Akers; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor John Hayden. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2021.