Denton Lloyd Akers Sr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Denton Lloyd Akers Sr.

June 28, 1949 - December 18, 2021

Denton Lloyd Akers Sr., 72, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was preceded by his wife, Patricia Diane Akers; brothers, Nelson and Noah Akers; sister, Betty Vest; and parents, Roy H. and Eliza Mannon Akers.

Mr. Akers retired from the City of Salem and the City of Chesapeake.

Surviving are his son, Denton L. Akers Jr. (Meghann); daughter, Michelle Greene (Cecil); grandsons, Nathaniel Casey Akers, Elijah Thomas Akers, Desmond Enoch Akers and Malachi Andrew Greene; brothers, Roy Akers, Henry Akers (Dallas), Steve Akers (Shelby), George Akers (Jeanette), Wayne Akers (Faye), and Nelson Vest; sisters, Alice Altizer, Katie Sutphin, Brenda Hale (Larry), and Phyllis Akers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor John Hayden. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.