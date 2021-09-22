Menu
DeShawn Omari Smith
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
DeShawn Omari Smith

DeShawn Omari Smith, 32, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending prayers for you and yours love Mary Mack
Mary Mack
September 27, 2021
I will carry the memory of our time together as a reminder of the blessings we have in this life. Happy “New Birthday!” Deshawn.
Rev. Loresa Heyward
Friend
September 23, 2021
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy
Linda Daniel
Friend
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe & Angela Harris
Acquaintance
September 22, 2021
To the family, Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Acquaintance
September 22, 2021
Karen and Bunky, we are so sorry for the loss of your grandson. The passing of a child is hard and we will keep your family uplifted in prayer. Let the wonderful memories of Deshawn and Gods guidance get you all through the difficult days.
John & Carolyn Walker
Family
September 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 22, 2021
