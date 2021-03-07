Diana Lynne Smith
February 5, 1967 - February 23, 2021
Diana Lynne Smith, 54, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born on February 5, 1967, in Flushing, New York to Donald and Barbara Bollas.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Barbara Bollas; her two beloved sons, Corey and Kyle; her two younger sisters, Laurie Pringle and husband, Chris, and Tricia Southard and husband, Bryan; her special niece and nephews, Emily, Christopher, and William Pringle; and her special friends, Stephanie Dickenson and her family and Rich Bongrazio and his family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Bollas.
Originally from New York, Diana was an avid traveler who spent her younger years living throughout the world with her family. Before college she had lived in Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. She graduated high school from TASIS American School in Nicosia, Cyprus and she studied at Michigan State University, Regent's College London, and Mary Baldwin College.
More recently, she loved taking annual trips with her sons to England, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Martha's Vineyard, and Puerto Rico, where she loved the early morning trips to the beach hunting for sea-glass and shelling among the rocky coast of Rincon.
She was passionate about everything she did including a deep love for her family, always serving others, and her career as a financial professional, originally with Cetera and Jerry Peters before joining FocusOne in 2014. Diana was loyal and caring with both her colleagues and long-time clients. Outside of her professional life, Diana deeply enjoyed many hobbies such as gardening, capturing photographs of her travels throughout the world, and completing puzzles with her mother and sisters, to name a few.
Diana was a dedicated and loving Christian who selflessly lived for others before herself. She truthfully cared deeply about the wellbeing of others and had a positive impact on countless people whether she knew them or not. She was a long-time loyal member of the church, most recently at Raleigh Court United Methodist Church where she was a former member of the adult choir and a leader of the Youth Group, serving as both Assistant Director and Director.
Her family is comforted to know that Diana is resting in peace, without pain. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.