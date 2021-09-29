Menu
Diane Marie Mullins Campbell
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
3100 Peters Creek Rd Ste E
Roanoke, VA
Diane Marie Mullins Campbell

June 8, 1954 - September 22, 2021

Diane Marie Mullins Campbell, 67, of Roanoke passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in Roanoke. She was the wife of the late Freddy Wayne Campbell.

Born in Roanoke on June 8, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Dwight Limon Mullins and Lola Valaska Settles Mullins. She was also preceded in death by a son, Ballard Lawson Jr.; five brothers, James, Herbert, Kenneth, Ralph and Terry Mullins.

Diane is survived by her son, Donald Mullins and his wife, Mercedes and their children, Donald Jr. and Madison; daughter, Keisha Campbell and her two children, Kamron Faulkner and Chris Johnson Jr.; brothers, Raymond, Ray, Jack, Jerry, Paul, and Ricky Mullins; sisters, Peggy Elkins, Sandra Wertz, Patricia Jackson, Joyce King.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Salem, Virginia at 12 p.m.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke is assisting the family. To send condolences online, visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Salem, VA
