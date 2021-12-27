Diane NolenDecember 21, 2021Our loving Wife, Mother and Mimi, Diane Nolen gained her angel wings on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She passed peacefully and is missed dearly by her family and friends.Diane leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Warren Nolen of Rocky Mount whom she was married to for 49 years; two daughters, Leslie Nolen and Stacy Nolen both of Rocky Mount; her adoring three E's grandchildren, Ella, Eli and Elin Nolen-Funk; her parents, Jack and Ruth Swicegood of Rocky Mount; her brother, Gary (Joy) Swicegood of Sydnorsville and sister, Molly Hodges of Rocky Mount; her sister-in-law, Betty Willis of Roanoke and niece, Morgan (Jamie Carter) Swicegood of Ferrum. She will reconnect in Heaven with those who preceded her in death, her brother-in-law, Roger Robertson, her nephew, Jay Bennet and niece, Stephanie Bennett.Diane had a life well lived. She always wore a smile and shared it with others that she met. Diane Nolen was a member of the Ladies auxiliary at Rocky Mount Rescue Squad for 25 years. She was "momma" to many children at Rainbow Child Care Center during her years as director. She was a genuine person who loved, laughed and enjoyed life to its fullest despite any trials she faced. Diane became an important fixture in lives of so many she adopted as family during her 71 years. 'Momma Diane' as she was affectionately known by so many gave warm hugs, great advice, a shoulder to lean on and love unconditionally.A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Flora Funeral home following her cremation. Family will receive friends at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. A private gathering will follow the service. Donations may be made in Diane's honor to Rocky Mount Rescue Squad in lieu of flowers.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.