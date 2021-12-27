Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Nolen
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Diane Nolen

December 21, 2021

Our loving Wife, Mother and Mimi, Diane Nolen gained her angel wings on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She passed peacefully and is missed dearly by her family and friends.

Diane leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Warren Nolen of Rocky Mount whom she was married to for 49 years; two daughters, Leslie Nolen and Stacy Nolen both of Rocky Mount; her adoring three E's grandchildren, Ella, Eli and Elin Nolen-Funk; her parents, Jack and Ruth Swicegood of Rocky Mount; her brother, Gary (Joy) Swicegood of Sydnorsville and sister, Molly Hodges of Rocky Mount; her sister-in-law, Betty Willis of Roanoke and niece, Morgan (Jamie Carter) Swicegood of Ferrum. She will reconnect in Heaven with those who preceded her in death, her brother-in-law, Roger Robertson, her nephew, Jay Bennet and niece, Stephanie Bennett.

Diane had a life well lived. She always wore a smile and shared it with others that she met. Diane Nolen was a member of the Ladies auxiliary at Rocky Mount Rescue Squad for 25 years. She was "momma" to many children at Rainbow Child Care Center during her years as director. She was a genuine person who loved, laughed and enjoyed life to its fullest despite any trials she faced. Diane became an important fixture in lives of so many she adopted as family during her 71 years. 'Momma Diane' as she was affectionately known by so many gave warm hugs, great advice, a shoulder to lean on and love unconditionally.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Flora Funeral home following her cremation. Family will receive friends at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. A private gathering will follow the service. Donations may be made in Diane's honor to Rocky Mount Rescue Squad in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My Deepest Sympathy And Prayers For The Family
Tommy Tyree
December 29, 2021
Im so sorry to hear of Dianne Passing Away. She was a Wonderful Person & I know shes in Heaven now at peace Prayers for all of the Family
Doug & Tina Johnson
December 28, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear of Dianes passing via Laney. My heart, love and prayers go out to all the family
Phyllis Ganoe
December 28, 2021
Our thoughts, prayers, and much love are with everyone today and each day forward! Diane had one of the most kind, gentle, loving spirits of anyone we have ever known! I will never forget her and how quick she and your family were to accept us and love us just as we had always been part of the family! Daddy always told us what a great family you all were and how much he loved and respected each one of you! Take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and cherish every memory, it will not be easy but know that we will all be together again someday! Love y´all!!
Kimberly Spearman
Family
December 28, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy And Prayers For The Entire Families
Tommy Tyree
Other
December 27, 2021
Warren, Sorry to hear about your wife's death, take care.
Tom Turner
December 27, 2021
Warren I am very sorry for the loss of your wife. I will pray for comfort for you and your family. N S Wally.
Walter Rader
December 27, 2021
Diane was a blessing to all that came in contact with her she was a ray of sunshine.Im deeply sadden by her passing my prayers for your family fly high beautiful fly high you will always be remembered.
Shelly Olman
Friend
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results