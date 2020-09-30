BudinDiane PhoebeSeptember 27, 2020Diane Budin, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 of pneumonia. She was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Rose Chessareck and husband, Fred Budin.Born in Philadelphia, she spent much of her childhood in Atlantic City, New Jersey. After high school graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper at Kornblau's Restaurant. She married in 1953, moved to Philadelphia and raised two children while doing custom alterations from home. Later she worked at the front desk of a dental office. She and her husband moved to Kingston, Pennsylvania in the 1990's and after his death she relocated to Roanoke.Diane enjoyed handicrafts and baking. She was always ready for a good conversation.She is survived by son, Robert Budin and his wife, Diane Lowe of Roanoke. Also surviving are daughter, Sheila Budin of Los Angeles and grandchildren, Leah Lucci and Jacob Budin.A private graveside service will be held at Montefiore Cemetery in Jenkintown Pennsylvania at a later date.