Dianne Davis Byrne
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Byrne

Dianne Davis

January 4, 1947

September 24, 2020

Dianne Davis Byrne, 73, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on September 24, 2020, after living with lung cancer since 2018.

Dianne was born in Bradford, Pa., on January 4, 1947, to the late Harry E Davis Jr. and the late Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Davis. She graduated high school in Amarillo, Texas, and completed her bachelor's degree in psychology at Washington University in St. Louis. After graduation, Dianne began working for Delta Airlines as a flight attendant at which time she met her future husband, Patrick L. Byrne. They were married in Chicago in 1972 and often flew standby for spontaneous weekends away. Their love of travel continued throughout their 48 years of marriage, traveling extensively throughout the U.S., the Caribbean, and Europe.

Dianne enjoyed working at Salem Creek store in the 1990s and early 2000s and, after retiring, dedicated her time to her favorite activities: travel, yard work, wine, chocolate, bargain hunting, and spending time with family. Dianne had a warm smile and was full of life and fun; she proved to be a good sport, always willing to pose for a funny picture or do anything to entertain her family.

Along with her husband, Pat, Dianne is survived by her two children, Kerry (Alan) Speicher of Ashburn, Va., and Kevin Byrne (Dop Troutman) of Chicago, Ill.; her grandchildren, Griffin and Quinn; her brothers, Mike (Ellie) Davis, Mark (Sandra) Davis, and Matt Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of her life once family and friends can gather together safely.

The family would like to express their thanks to Joshua Morales, M.D., Susan Ames, LPN, Bret Adams, M.D., and the full team at Blue Ridge Cancer Care for providing compassionate care throughout her illness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
