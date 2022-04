Dianne Angell



Sink



1/1/1942 – 6/25/2006



During this year of Covid Pandemic our bodies have grown tired and weary, but today we celebrate those happy years we shared with her. It has now been fifteen years and memories are all we have in the end. She was an Angel sent to us by God; the beauty of her life will remain in our hearts until we see her again in Glory! We Love and sadly miss her.



Dick, Rocky, Bonnie (BJ), Ken and Cecil In loving memory Harley



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 25, 2021.