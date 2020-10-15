Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dirk Stancill Dixon Sr.
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1937
DIED
September 8, 2020
Dixon Sr.

Dirk S.

Dirk Stancill Dixon Sr., MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home in Washington, N.C., with his family by his side.

He is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Susan Tavenner Dixon, formerly of Roanoke, Va.; his beloved children, Debi Dixon Beasley (Bob), Dirk Dixon Jr. (Deanna), Gina Dixon James (Mark), Christian Tavenner Dixon, and Catherine Helen Dixon, as well as seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane T. Tavenner, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Dirk's life--one that he would be proud to host!--will take place when it is safe to gather.

Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve Dirk's family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
29 Entries
I am so sad to hear of Dirks passing. I always respected him along with everything he did for each person he came in contact with. His wit and humor will surely be missed.
Prayers for you Susan! Hopefully our paths will cross again in the near future.
Tommy Everhart
Tommy Everhart
Coworker
October 11, 2020
Susan, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family. Dirk was a valued member of our team at Lexington Memorial Hospital when you and I worked ER together and for many more years before and after. All who knew you, knew how much you loved each other.
Janice Koonts Younts
Janice Koonts Younts
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but special memories always help us. Dr. Dixon was the first physician I worked with in Radiology at Lexington Medical Center, he was always fun to be around and I remember those days fondly. Please accept my condolences and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Hussey Carpenter
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Dirk made a difference in my life. I'll always remember my years with him at RMA.
Boyd Eaton
October 7, 2020
I have known Dirk for over 50 years and although we did not get together often in recent years he was never far from my warm thoughts of him and the things we shared over the years. He was truly a warm and unique person that will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Sterling Bell
Military
October 6, 2020
In EFM, Dirk’s honesty, humor, and depth of thought helped shape my spiritual growth ! He was a cherished friend. Grace Church has missed you all, but he surely will always be alive in our best thoughts!
Susan Terrell
Friend
October 6, 2020
My sincere condolences. He was a treasured classmate from Randolph Macon Academy.
General Walter E. Boomer
Classmate
October 5, 2020
SUSAN AND FAMILY, DIRK WAS A VERY SPECIAL PERSON. HIS KIND, SHARING SPIRIT LIVES ON THRU YOU. SINCERELY YOURS, STEVE SMITH
STEVE SMITH
October 5, 2020
Susan and family, I was saddened to learn of Dirk’s death. I will always remember and cherish his support of The Children’s School. He had such a giving spirit and big heart as well a great sense of humor. We have missed you in Lexington. With sincere sympathy and gratitude for a life well lived-Fondly, Julia Dunn
Julia Dunn
Friend
October 5, 2020
Susan, It was with heartfelt sadness, that I read of Dr. Dixon's passing. It brought back many memories of working with him at Lexington Memorial Hospital. Such a kind spirited, pleasant fellow always genuine with his caring touch to the many lives he impacted over the years. Blessings to you and your family during these difficult times. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Please email me when you can.
My love and friendship through the years, Patty
Patty Lookabill
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Jack & I were sorry to hear of Dirks passing. Met Dirk at our cafe in Lexington. What a great person he was. He would do little things to help us on Saturdays by taking one of our young daughters to her basketball practice and sit in the stands & read.
Loved meeting Susan and all their children. He was proud of his family and loved them dearly.
He will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dixon family.
Jack & Penny Camp
Friend
October 4, 2020
It was a true pleasure meeting Dirk and Susan. We all clicked immediately and bonded over bagels and music. Dirk introduced me to Billy Preston and I will forever think of Dirk when I play his music, especially “That’s the Way God Planned It.” It was an honor to provide care and comfort to the Dixon Family. Although I only knew Dirk for a short time, I miss him and I will hold him in my heart forever.
Bridget Lewis
October 2, 2020
Where to I begin? Dirk was like an amazing Uncle to me! Memories of him popping in to bring his Brunswick Stew, I will cherish forever. So many fun, beautiful memories of our families together over the past 30+ years. Dirk was an amazing listener and always made you feel so special. He was never too busy for a long chat and had the best stories to back yours up. He was a gift to our family, the best friend and brought a lot of joy and laughter in our lives. I am so grateful to have had Dirk and the whole Dixon family in our lives.
Lindsay Harne
Friend
October 2, 2020
I loved him like a brother. When we were around each other there was always laughter and good times. Condolences to Susan and all of his and their children.
Roger Tripp
Friend
October 2, 2020
Whenever I listen to music I will think of you. And though you are not here, you will forever remain in my heart.
Brenda Hardy
Family
October 2, 2020
What a wonderful tribute . I have absolutely wonderful, fun memories of Uncle Dirk . I send hugs & love to all the family .
Julie Kucas
Family
October 2, 2020
Prayers and love to your family, Catherine and Susan. Dirk was a bright spot in our church. I served on vestry with him in the early 90's. He always had something thought provoking to add to our disscusions. I remember him commenting on how powerful the sacraments were to him at Grace. I also remember the delicious vegetable soup he would cook each year for our congregation. Catherine, I can still see you in class at SDA. :)
Suzy Sheets
Friend
September 27, 2020
Remember sitting next to Dirk at a dinner and what an interesting and entertaining conversationalist he was. Also many good church memories. My love and sympathies for his family.
Teresa Wagner
Friend
September 24, 2020
I first met Dirk when he volunteered to work with Sunday Lunch at Grace Episcopal Church. He was such a caring man and soon became a valued friend and coworker. We missed him so when he moved. We never forgot his smile and compassion for those in need. I’m so saddened to hear of his passing. My prayers go out to his family.
Marlene Jones
Friend
September 23, 2020
Very sorry to read about Dirks passing. Enjoyed working with him during the Sunday lunch program at Grace Church when he was able to participate.
David Inabinett
Friend
September 22, 2020
Our sincere condolences. We dearly love Dirk as part of our family. We have great memories when he came to the Philippines which we will treasure forever. He is one of a kind friend.
Josefina Damian
Friend
September 18, 2020
I loved all the beach trips I took with Dirk & Susan (& the cousins ). He was always fun and lived music . Will miss him terribly. Thinking of all the Dixon crowd .
Julie Kucas
Family
September 16, 2020
Susan and family,
I am so very sad to learn of Dirk’s passing. I didn’t know of his serious health issues. Forever in my mind is his jolly banter and teasing and especially his generosity in filling in for me so often while I was undergoing breast cancer treatment. He was so kind and respectful of the staff. I pray that you will experience comfort and peace in some miraculous way. Please email me your mailing address.
Love,
Margaret
Margaret Bertrand
Coworker
September 15, 2020
This was just one year ago! Thank you Debi for making this happen. Absolute quality time with our dad.
Gina James
Daughter
September 12, 2020
I miss Dr. Dixon's visits to our office and seeing him at church. He was a delightful person, a true gentleman and a scholar. God's peace be with you/his family at this sad time.
Penny Taylor
Friend
September 11, 2020
Susan, I grieve over Dirk's passing and now for you as you pick up the pieces of your life without him. This is quite a loss for all who knew him and I pray that God will give you strength and peace as you move forward without him. What a guy!! All my love to you and your family.
kay peeler
Friend
September 10, 2020
My Love and Prayers go with all of you. He was a Special Friend and Boss. I’ll never forget him.
John 16:33 These things I have spoken to you, that you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulations ;but be of good cheer I HAVE OVERCOME THE WORLD
Donna Wright
Friend
September 9, 2020
In loving memory of our wonderful cousin. We will miss you.
Frank Barnhill
Family
September 9, 2020
We will truly miss our cousin, Dirk.
Dotty Hill
Family
September 8, 2020