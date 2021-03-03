Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dock Floyd Sweeney
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Dock Floyd Sweeney

January 8, 1932 - March 1, 2021

Dock Floyd Sweeney, 89, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021.

He was a member of Hollins Church of the Nazarene. He was a graduate of the Floyd High School class of 1952. Dock served his country in the U.S. Navy, after his discharge in 1960, he became a fireman and later a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service where he retired. He was greeted in heaven by his father and stepmother, Lester Earl Sweeney Sr. and Annie B. Sweeney; mother and stepfather, Bivie Peters Yearout and Taz Yearout; son, Steven Sweeney; and brother, L.E. Sweeney.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virgie Main Sweeney; grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, Daniel, and Mitchell Sweeney; great-grandchildren, Cerria, Tyler, Morgan, Austin, Colin, Mia, and Elena; sisters, Zona Dobbins and her husband, Sonny, Barbara Breeding, Jane Brewer and her husband, Dan, Joyce Sutphin, Patricia Cisco and her husband, Sam, June Hayslett and her husband, Eddie; brother, Clonnie Yearout and wife, Robyn; sisters-in-law, Sandra Sweeney, Betty Main, and Martha Fitzwater and husband, Richard; and brother-in-law, Harold Main and wife, Ellen.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Lynn Riddle officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy.

Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Those attending the service are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hollins Church of the Nazarene, 7039 Plantation Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019, in Dock's honor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA 24153, (540)389-5441


Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to hear of Docks passing he was very much loved at the post office. May he Rest In Peace and all the joy he brought live on in all his friends and families hearts. His smile and warmth will always be remembered in mine. Barry and Debra Leslie Las Cruces New Mexico
Barry Leslie
March 4, 2021
I will always remember my uncle as fun, playful and a bit mischievous at times but also having a heart of gold. We love and miss you!
Doug Sweeney
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results