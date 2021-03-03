Dock Floyd Sweeney
January 8, 1932 - March 1, 2021
Dock Floyd Sweeney, 89, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021.
He was a member of Hollins Church of the Nazarene. He was a graduate of the Floyd High School class of 1952. Dock served his country in the U.S. Navy, after his discharge in 1960, he became a fireman and later a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service where he retired. He was greeted in heaven by his father and stepmother, Lester Earl Sweeney Sr. and Annie B. Sweeney; mother and stepfather, Bivie Peters Yearout and Taz Yearout; son, Steven Sweeney; and brother, L.E. Sweeney.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virgie Main Sweeney; grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, Daniel, and Mitchell Sweeney; great-grandchildren, Cerria, Tyler, Morgan, Austin, Colin, Mia, and Elena; sisters, Zona Dobbins and her husband, Sonny, Barbara Breeding, Jane Brewer and her husband, Dan, Joyce Sutphin, Patricia Cisco and her husband, Sam, June Hayslett and her husband, Eddie; brother, Clonnie Yearout and wife, Robyn; sisters-in-law, Sandra Sweeney, Betty Main, and Martha Fitzwater and husband, Richard; and brother-in-law, Harold Main and wife, Ellen.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Lynn Riddle officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy.
Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Those attending the service are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hollins Church of the Nazarene, 7039 Plantation Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019, in Dock's honor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.