Prayers and condolences to the Preston family. With deepest of memories I recall hanging with my Preston cousins during the summershad a ball. She will never be forgotten.
Patricia (Peggy) Gray-Daniels
Family
July 3, 2021
Dolly Mae was a great classmate and friend; we shared several classes at William Fleming High School. God blessed her family and friends with a " Lady" of strength and compassion for everyone. You're completed your work now and I know God has rewards for you in his kingdom. Rest in peace.
Dennis Sullen
Classmate
July 3, 2021
My condolences to the Preston Family. Rest In Peace. Janice Dunnaville (Preston)
Janice Dunnaville (Preston)
Family
July 2, 2021
MY God send His comforting angels to watch over your family. It’s not easy to say goodbye to our beloved family members. Hold on the sweet memories and the legacy she left in this earth. May God bless you. We are family.
Gloria Preston
Family
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Dolly. I offer my sincere Sympathy and lift the Family up in prayer.
Verna Whitten
Family
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dolly´s passing. She was a sweet and kind person. Went to school with her.
Judith Jones
School
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dollie know that the family are in My prayers god bless Cookie Nash Gunn and Family
Marcia Gunn
Friend
July 1, 2021
My prayers are with you all. Dolly and I went to school together. She was a lovely and great friend. Love
Janie Thompson Ollie
Janie Ollie
Friend
July 1, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
July 1, 2021
I am sorry for the lost of your sister Mae. May God give you strength to move forward. Your friend.
Karen Calloway
Friend
June 30, 2021
To Dolly Mae’s family, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Was so sorry to hear of her passing. You all have my heartfelt condolences.
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Classmate
June 30, 2021
RIP until we be together again
Evelyn Pannell
June 30, 2021
Good bye my friend until we meet again, Rest well I am paying for the preston family they are very good friends of mine
Cathy Pullen
Neighbor
June 30, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Joseph & Valarie Preston
Family
June 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Valarie Preston
Family
June 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about dolly passing my prayers are with you all God bless you all I will miss her
Pearl Chandler
Friend
June 30, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.