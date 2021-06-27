Dolores Bell Franklin
June 16, 1929 - June 21, 2021
Her memory will be cherished by her loving and caring sisters, Rosalie Paige, and Carol (Lewis) Ware; seven children, Fred R. "Butch" Franklin III, Lyndon J. (Janice) Franklin, David Franklin, Steven (Michelle) Franklin, Mary F. (Waymon) Pack, Becky F. Brooks, and Carolyn Teele; grandchildren, DiAngelo Brooks, Angela D. Pack, Waymon F. Pack, Pamela E. Pack, Vivian Franklin, LaVonda Franklin, JaNell Franklin; in addition to seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives, and many friends.
