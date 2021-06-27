Menu
Dolores Bell Franklin
1929 - 2021
Dolores Bell Franklin

June 16, 1929 - June 21, 2021

Her memory will be cherished by her loving and caring sisters, Rosalie Paige, and Carol (Lewis) Ware; seven children, Fred R. "Butch" Franklin III, Lyndon J. (Janice) Franklin, David Franklin, Steven (Michelle) Franklin, Mary F. (Waymon) Pack, Becky F. Brooks, and Carolyn Teele; grandchildren, DiAngelo Brooks, Angela D. Pack, Waymon F. Pack, Pamela E. Pack, Vivian Franklin, LaVonda Franklin, JaNell Franklin; in addition to seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives, and many friends.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry. Cathy Bell-Ausby
Cathy Bell Ausby
Family
September 29, 2021
To the family of Mrs Franklin we express our deepest sympathy. She always showed her kindness with a smile. Keep the memories of your love one close in heart.
Deborah & David Travis, Jr
June 29, 2021
To the Franklin family, My heart hurts for you in the death of your precious mother, grandmother and sisters. Mrs Franklin was a very special lady that was always interested in what my family was doing and made me feel like family. As her insurance agent for many years, I always enjoyed talking with her. Heaven has gained an ANGEL that will never be replaced on earth. So sorry for all members of the Franklin family. May God comfort you as your Mother would want you to be.
Narlene Dulaney
Work
June 28, 2021
We pray that God will comfort your family in the loss of your love one.
Donald and Romell Coles Coles
Friend
June 28, 2021
Butch, David and all, my deepest sympathy to you and your family in the great loss you have suffered, my thoughts and prayers will be with you. Sincerely, Tommy Myers.
June 27, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the family and friends of Mrs Franklin she was the sweetest loving person I´ve known she was church mother to all of the kids growing up that came to church. She was really kind and soft spoken. May God comfort family in this time of sorrow.
Lucy Hairston
June 27, 2021
We will continue to pray for the entire family, for we know what it is to have your mother to pass. I will not say, I know how you feel, but God does. If allowed, He will comfort and keep you in His care. Our sincere and deepest condolences, may God continue to keep everyone in His care. Sister Delores Bell Franklin, will surely be missed. She was mighty good to my family, and me.
Lee Suggs, Sr.
June 26, 2021
There’s nothing like a mother this I know so well. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all .
Anthony and Connie Teele
Friend
June 26, 2021
My prayers for Butch and his family
Jenell Stith
Friend
June 26, 2021
Terribly sorry for your loss.
Sonora Pauley
Friend
June 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Brenda Martin
Neighbor
June 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Daryl &Brenda Manns
Friend
June 22, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Ms. Franklin passing. She was a wonderful lady with much heart and caring. She showed kindness to many. Praying for all the family and friends during this time of loss.
G. Wood-Setzer
Friend
June 22, 2021
To my favorite aunt. May your kind heart leave an everlasting impression on our hearts. I love you Lisa
Lisa franklin-mann
Family
June 22, 2021
Hoping prayers might ease the family’s sorrow.
Larry Bell
June 22, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dorothy Robinson
Family
June 22, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences for the loss of your loved one, sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. Much love, Angie, Kim, Katrina and Madeline
Metro
June 22, 2021
