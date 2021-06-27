To the Franklin family, My heart hurts for you in the death of your precious mother, grandmother and sisters. Mrs Franklin was a very special lady that was always interested in what my family was doing and made me feel like family. As her insurance agent for many years, I always enjoyed talking with her. Heaven has gained an ANGEL that will never be replaced on earth. So sorry for all members of the Franklin family. May God comfort you as your Mother would want you to be.

Narlene Dulaney Work June 28, 2021