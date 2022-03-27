Dolores B. Snead
July 16, 1932 - March 25, 2022
Dolores B. Snead, age 89, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. until service time.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Va., www.connerbowman.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.