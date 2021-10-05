Don Tiller
June 29, 1938 - October 3, 2021
Don Tiller, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Tiller and is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Williams, and his brother, Lonnie Tiller.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Burial will follow at East Hill Cemetery in Salem. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.