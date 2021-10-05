Menu
Don Tiller
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Don Tiller

June 29, 1938 - October 3, 2021

Don Tiller, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Tiller and is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Williams, and his brother, Lonnie Tiller.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Burial will follow at East Hill Cemetery in Salem. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Oct
6
Service
12:00p.m.
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
