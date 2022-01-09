Menu
Donald Lee Barnett Sr.
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Donald Lee Barnett Sr.

August 22, 1949 - January 1, 2022

Donald Lee Barnett Sr., 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ova Barnett, and brother, Roger Barnett Sr.

Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Hilda Mason Barnett; children, Jennifer Barnett, Donald Barnett Jr., Anthony Barnett and his wife, Cissie Barnett, Stephen Stimeling II, and Stuart Stimeling; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers, Charles, Steven, and Robert.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with The Rev. Donna Hopkins Britt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Jan
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m sorry for your loss Hilda and our family! Im sorry amidst this pandemic that we can´t have some togetherness! God Bless you! Everybody loved Donnie and he will be missed! I pray for your peace and comfort! May God Bless you!
Gregory Mason
January 12, 2022
Jami Anderson, LPN DCS
January 11, 2022
So sorry to hear of Donnie's passing . RIP Donnie , no more pain or suffering
Sandra Gray
Friend
January 9, 2022
HILDA,IM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS OF DONNIE ,I LOVED TALKING TO HIM BEFORE HE GOT SO SICK WHEN I CALLED YOU ,IM SORRY FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO LOSE SOMEONE YOU ALL LOVE,HILDA IF YOU NEED ME OR MIKE ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS CALL US.I LOVE YOU SIS REMEMBER THAT LOVE SHARON AND MIKE WEBB
MIKE AND SHARON WEBB
Friend
January 9, 2022
