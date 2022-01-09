Donald Lee Barnett Sr.
August 22, 1949 - January 1, 2022
Donald Lee Barnett Sr., 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ova Barnett, and brother, Roger Barnett Sr.
Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Hilda Mason Barnett; children, Jennifer Barnett, Donald Barnett Jr., Anthony Barnett and his wife, Cissie Barnett, Stephen Stimeling II, and Stuart Stimeling; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers, Charles, Steven, and Robert.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with The Rev. Donna Hopkins Britt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
