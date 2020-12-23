Donald Ray Eanes
September 2, 1936 - December 21, 2020
Donald Ray Eanes, 84, of Hardy, Virginia, was called home on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1936 in Ashland, West Virginia.
Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby Adkins Eanes; sons, Ronald Ray and Donald Jay Eanes; grandson, Bradley Donald Eanes; and brother, Douglas Eanes.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2020.