Donald Ray Eanes
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Donald Ray Eanes

September 2, 1936 - December 21, 2020

Donald Ray Eanes, 84, of Hardy, Virginia, was called home on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1936 in Ashland, West Virginia.

Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby Adkins Eanes; sons, Ronald Ray and Donald Jay Eanes; grandson, Bradley Donald Eanes; and brother, Douglas Eanes.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
