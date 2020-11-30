Donald Edward Scott Sr.
November 28, 2020
Donald Edward Scott Sr., age 86, of Rocky Mount, passed on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home.
Don was a hardworking, dedicated, businessman but also a true family man. He loved the beach, ocean and to travel while his home, farm and cattle on the Pigg River was his favorite place to be. One of his greatest joys was seeing his property enjoyed by family and friends. Don was a proud yet humble man who was admired by many and respected by everyone who had the privilege to know him.
Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred Chitwood Scott; parents, Lewis and Minnie Scott; brother, Cleo Scott; and oldest son, Donald Edward Scott Jr. (Eddie).
Don is survived by his sister, Pat Doughton; and sister-in-law, Peggy Cooper Scott; children, Judy Crook (John) and Sammy Scott (April Wyatt); grandchildren, Stephen Crook, Casey Hilton, Trey, Nikki and Lee Scott and Trey Dudley (Brooke); great-grandchildren, Liam Crook, Aiden and Emma Hylton, and Brayleigh and Berkley Dudley.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Franklin Memorial Park on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers be offered. Donations in memory of Don can be made in his honor to the Virginia Veterans Administration (www.volunteer.va.gov
).
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 30, 2020.