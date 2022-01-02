Donald Edgar Foster, 92, died peacefully at home in Williamsburg, Va, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Don was born in New Haven, Conn., in April 1929 to Marvin and Marion Foster. He grew up in Connecticut along with his brother Bob, who passed away in 2001. Don graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1952, and was subsequently drafted by the Army and served for two years during the Korean War. After his military service, he pursued his lifelong interest in conservation, forestry, and America's national parks. He completed the National Park Service's Park Ranger Training Program, and went on to Yale University, where he received a Masters Degree in Forestry in 1965.
Don's career in forestry and park management took him all over the world. He was a park ranger and forester at Yellowstone National Park, Pinnacles National Monument in California, and the Western Forestry Center in Portland, Oregon. He also worked as a service forester for the Royal College of Forestry in Sweden, and consulted with private land owners on timber management and environmental protection.
In 1977, Don moved to Roanoke, Va., with his wife, attorney Tonita Minge Foster (Toni), and helped manage her two legal clinics. They raised their son, David, in Bedford and Roanoke, Va. Don greatly enjoyed travel, and traveled with his family all over the U.S. as well as abroad, visiting Australia, China, Russia, and numerous countries in Africa and Europe. In 2012, Don and Toni retired to Williamsburg, Va., where Toni passed away after a long illness in 2020. Their son, David, the civilian Engineering Services Branch Manager with the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command, passed away suddenly from a brief and unexpected illness in September 2021. Don is survived by his stepson, Christopher Warren (Susan) of Fairfax, Va.; his daughter-in-law, April Magruder Foster, and his two grandsons, Jackson and Cole Foster of Chesapeake, Va. In accordance with his wishes, Don's ashes will be scattered by his family in the Chesapeake Bay at a later date.
I met Don when James City County contacted our church to please reach out to seniors in our area, including Don and Toni, during the start of the Covid crisis. We would talk a bit on the phone and then Toni passed away, which he took hard. We would then start meeting at his home when Covid wasn´t as prevalent and he´d share his travels and gave me advice on where to go if I traveled in the US. The Grand Teton National Park was his favorite. I will miss our dialogue, especially when we spoke of God and he´d allow me to pray for his needs. I´m so glad I had a chance to meet him, even in the short time that I knew him. God bless and RIP my good friend!!
Rafael A. Santiago Jr.
Friend
February 22, 2022
Mr. Foster was an incredible man and an absolute pleasure to be around. I will never forget him. May he, Mrs. Foster, and their son David rest in peace. Sending warm thoughts to his family and his dog, Chelsea.
Ellie Rest
January 4, 2022
Don was a wonderful man of integrity who cared deeply about our environment and people. Don, Toni and David will never be forgotten. With my deepest heartfelt sympathy to their family.