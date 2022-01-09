Donald Keith Foutz Jr.



February 15, 1956 - January 2, 2022



Donald Keith Foutz Jr., 65, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.



Keith graduated from William Byrd High School in 1974. He dedicated 50 years of his life to the family owned business, Brambleton Auto Service, working alongside with special friend Barry Black and new owner Robert Marra.



He was preceded in death by his loving father, Donald Foutz Sr.; and Joyce Trout his loving mother-in-law.



Keith is survived by his wife of 37 years, Celes Foutz, who says that Keith was the love of her life; his loving mother, Edna Foutz; loving son, Jared Foutz; his loving stepson, Jason Layman; brother, Tim Foutz; sisters, Julie Foutz and Cindy Perdue; Lester Trout, his loving father-in-law; and many nieces and nephews who adored him and he adored them.



His second true love was the University of Tennessee Volunteers, Go Vols! A memorial service for Keith will be held at a later date.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.