Donald K.



Foutz Sr.



Sometimes I just sit quietly imaging your voice, your face, your warmth, and loving smile. I miss having you near me and I only wish you knew that my tears hold within them all the joyful memories of you. I shed these tears freely, not in sadness, but in love. And I feel a sense of comfort knowing that though we are apart my memories of you will stay forever in my heart. Wishing you a Merry Christmas in Heaven my Love.



Edna Foutz and Children



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.