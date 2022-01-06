Menu
Donald Lewis Graybill
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Donald Lewis Graybill

January 9, 1938 - January 3, 2022

Donald Lewis Graybill, 83, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Donald was born on January 9, 1938, to Lewis and Margaret Graybill in Roanoke, Virginia.

Donald was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Ann Graybill; his mother and father; brother, Ronnie Graybill; two children, Gregory Graybill and Gary Graybill; and daughters-in-law, Connie Booth and Nanci C Booth.

Donald is survived by sister, Barbara Ann Jamison; children, Richard Booth of Boones Mill, Va., Debra and Warren Born of Atlanta, Ga., David Booth of Vinton, and Michael Graybill of Vinton; grandchildren, April, Danyell, Corey, Bradley, Chelsea, Andrew, Lewis, and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Colton, Logan, Hunter, CJ, Landon, Brooke, Miah, Abigail, Cameron, Olivia, Liam and Lincoln; great-great-granddaughter, Riverlyn; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, 627 Hardy Road, Vinton, Va. A private interment will be held on a later date at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Jan
7
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
