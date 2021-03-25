Donald Latham "Don" Hooker
June 12, 1947 - March 22, 2021
It is with much sadness that we announce that Donald Latham "Don" Hooker, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, after sustaining a stroke and traumatic brain injury. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell Young and William Wirt Hooker, and most recently his beloved older sister, Lequita (Hooker) Holmes of Conroe, Texas.
Don was born on June 12, 1947 in Dallas, Texas where he attended school through Crozier High School and then joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and returned to join the Honor Guard under President Lyndon Johnson. A fun fact from Don's military career - he guarded the artist Andy Worhol's Campbell's Soup Can painting at the 1967 World's Fair, something which he loved to talk about with relish.
Don returned to the United States and married Brenda Hall and together they had Don's first child, Kimberly. Don attended George Mason University. Don and Lisa married in 1995 and together they had their son, Jordan. He spent his entire career with IBM, retiring in 2007.
Don leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 26 years, Lisa (Kazmierczak) Hooker; and his cherished children, Kimberly Joyce Hooker of Frederick, Colorado, and Jordan Latham Hooker of Roanoke, Virginia; as well as two grandchildren, Owen Alexander Etter and Corbin Maddox Steury. He leaves behind his wonderful Texas family which includes multiple nieces and nephews; his much-loved younger sister, Anita (Hooker) Perry and Celita McCrorey; his in-laws, Pamela (Kazmierczak) and Leonard Graham; as well as many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania.
Words cannot express all of who Don was - a father, a husband, a brother, a friend, a mentor, an impassioned benefactor of all who needed him, and someone who loved his fellow man and his country with fierceness and loyalty. His ways of doing things sometimes bordered on insanity, but his heart was always in the right place! He enjoyed his friends and family, raising a glass of wine with all of them, and there was not a child he did not love. When he was able, he enjoyed golf, snow skiing with his son, fussing over his yard, and having long talks with anybody that would listen to him. He loved to watch movies and the news and read more books than could be counted over any lifetime.
Don's health had been declining, especially in the last year. It was heartbreaking to watch such a big strong man change so drastically as he did, but we believe he is in a better place and without the pain he has withstood so bravely throughout the last several years.
We would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts all of the physicians who cared for him throughout these last years of his diminishing health, as well as the staff at the Carilion Trauma Center in the emergency room who tended to him with such respect and kindness during his last hours. We also thank the many friends and family over the years who have loved him, laughed with him, and helped him live out the remainder of his time. There are too many of you to name; just know you were one of them and thank you for all the cherished memories!
Friends will be received on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018 with a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12 noon at the same location. Please mask and practice social distancing in accordance with Oakey's regulations. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made to the Rescue Mission in Roanoke, Virginia where he volunteered for many years until he was unable, and to the Wounded Warriors
Project. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Godspeed, our darling Don.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.