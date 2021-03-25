Menu
Donald Latham "Don" Hooker
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Donald Latham "Don" Hooker

June 12, 1947 - March 22, 2021

It is with much sadness that we announce that Donald Latham "Don" Hooker, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, after sustaining a stroke and traumatic brain injury. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell Young and William Wirt Hooker, and most recently his beloved older sister, Lequita (Hooker) Holmes of Conroe, Texas.

Don was born on June 12, 1947 in Dallas, Texas where he attended school through Crozier High School and then joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and returned to join the Honor Guard under President Lyndon Johnson. A fun fact from Don's military career - he guarded the artist Andy Worhol's Campbell's Soup Can painting at the 1967 World's Fair, something which he loved to talk about with relish.

Don returned to the United States and married Brenda Hall and together they had Don's first child, Kimberly. Don attended George Mason University. Don and Lisa married in 1995 and together they had their son, Jordan. He spent his entire career with IBM, retiring in 2007.

Don leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 26 years, Lisa (Kazmierczak) Hooker; and his cherished children, Kimberly Joyce Hooker of Frederick, Colorado, and Jordan Latham Hooker of Roanoke, Virginia; as well as two grandchildren, Owen Alexander Etter and Corbin Maddox Steury. He leaves behind his wonderful Texas family which includes multiple nieces and nephews; his much-loved younger sister, Anita (Hooker) Perry and Celita McCrorey; his in-laws, Pamela (Kazmierczak) and Leonard Graham; as well as many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania.

Words cannot express all of who Don was - a father, a husband, a brother, a friend, a mentor, an impassioned benefactor of all who needed him, and someone who loved his fellow man and his country with fierceness and loyalty. His ways of doing things sometimes bordered on insanity, but his heart was always in the right place! He enjoyed his friends and family, raising a glass of wine with all of them, and there was not a child he did not love. When he was able, he enjoyed golf, snow skiing with his son, fussing over his yard, and having long talks with anybody that would listen to him. He loved to watch movies and the news and read more books than could be counted over any lifetime.

Don's health had been declining, especially in the last year. It was heartbreaking to watch such a big strong man change so drastically as he did, but we believe he is in a better place and without the pain he has withstood so bravely throughout the last several years.

We would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts all of the physicians who cared for him throughout these last years of his diminishing health, as well as the staff at the Carilion Trauma Center in the emergency room who tended to him with such respect and kindness during his last hours. We also thank the many friends and family over the years who have loved him, laughed with him, and helped him live out the remainder of his time. There are too many of you to name; just know you were one of them and thank you for all the cherished memories!

Friends will be received on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018 with a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12 noon at the same location. Please mask and practice social distancing in accordance with Oakey's regulations. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made to the Rescue Mission in Roanoke, Virginia where he volunteered for many years until he was unable, and to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Godspeed, our darling Don.


Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Apr
3
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don and I were in the Marines at the same time, we met after getting out and raising our families in Barcroft apartments in Arlington Va. We remained friends until the seventies and both moved around northern Virginia until Don moved to SW Virginia. We were like brothers however, we all went our separate ways and never made contact again. I was saddened to here of his death and always remember how generous he was with his time and would do anything for you!! Rest in piece my friend and Semper Fi Vietnam Veteran USMC 1962-1968. Now retired in Cape Coral Florida. You were a good man!!
Lyn Lindberg
Friend
November 11, 2021
Uncle Sonny u are missed but never forgotten and I love u and miss u but ur up there with my mom Lequita ( Hooker ) Holmes and make sure our guardian angels are watching over us....And the family is so sad but ur in a better place...Love u and tell my mom that I love her and I will see y'all when its my time too go....Love always Sherry Mulkey
Sherry Mulkey
Family
May 3, 2021
Uncle sonny I'm so sorry that I are gone and up there with ur sister ( Lequita Holmes ) Hooker I miss u so much and I love and keep the Guardian angels watching over us....U will be missed but never forgotten love u uncle sonny from sherry mulkey
Sherry Mulkey
May 3, 2021
Thank you Don for your reliable smile and pleasant demeanor. Our time boating on SML is my fondest memory preceded by Aerobic @the RAC in the 1980s. Gone to early but surely never forgotten. Rest in peace, my brother.
Bernie Sanders
March 31, 2021
You will be greatly missed. Anyone who met you enjoyed talking to you. Rest peacefully Sonny.
George Farquhar, Tracey Sweatt
March 29, 2021
Lisa: I know I've been out of touch, but I will always remember the times I experienced with him. I was so, so sadden to hear of his passing. I feel a small part of me has gone, but I will always cherish my memories of Don.
Joe Hoover
March 28, 2021
Lisa & Jordan, We are so sorry about Don. You both are in our thoughts & prayers. Ray, Tammy & Aaron
Tammy Baughman
March 28, 2021
Bob Van Dera
March 27, 2021
Deepest sympathies to all the Hooker family. Sending prayers and love.
The Schlossberg Family
March 26, 2021
Andrea Benefield
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results