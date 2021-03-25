Don and I were in the Marines at the same time, we met after getting out and raising our families in Barcroft apartments in Arlington Va. We remained friends until the seventies and both moved around northern Virginia until Don moved to SW Virginia. We were like brothers however, we all went our separate ways and never made contact again. I was saddened to here of his death and always remember how generous he was with his time and would do anything for you!! Rest in piece my friend and Semper Fi Vietnam Veteran USMC 1962-1968. Now retired in Cape Coral Florida. You were a good man!!

Lyn Lindberg Friend November 11, 2021