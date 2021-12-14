Donald Eugene Hylton
July 5, 1936 - December 12, 2021
Donald Eugene Hylton, 85, of Floyd, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was a devoted husband to the love of this life, Brenda Slusher Hylton, for 51 years. He was a loving father and papa and cherished his family dearly. He was loved and respected by everyone that knew him, and will be remembered for his firm handshake and loving hugs that he shared with everyone he met. Donald was a faithful member of Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren.
Donald was born July 5, 1936, in Floyd County, Va. After graduating in 1955, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served for two years. He started his own business in 1969, Donald Hylton Ditching Contractor. Donald spent over 35 years plowing cable for Citizens Telephone Cooperative as an independent contractor. In addition, he did backhoe work throughout Floyd County where he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed farming, and assisted his father in maintaining the family farm for many years. He enjoyed many Hylton Family Reunions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard Gilbert Hylton and Edith Reed Hylton; brother, Olen L. Hylton; brother-in-law, Dale A. Bukkila.
Donald is survived by his wife, Brenda Slusher Hylton; his children, Donna (Danny) Smith, and Karen (Mark) Via; five grandchildren, Angela (Mike) Myers, Patricia V. Moore, Laura Lee (Brandon) Allen, Jacob Smith, and Emma Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Trevan (Chloe) Via, Kaylee Myers, Ashby Moore, and Addison, Nash, Tucker, and Sada Allen; sister, Iva H. Bukkila; brother, M. Wayne (Darlene) Hylton; sister-in-law, Lavene M. Hylton; nieces, Mary Elizabeth "Buffy" Roop, Christa Hylton; nephews, Eric Bukkila, Todd Hylton, Adam Hylton, and Chad Hylton. He also had many faithful friends and neighbors that he loved as family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, Floyd, with Pastor Marvin Wade, the Rev. Richard Thomas, and the Rev. Clyde Hylton officiating. Interment will follow in the Beaver Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren.
Flowers are appreciated; however, donations may be made to the Beaver Creek Cemetery, 200 Wills Ridge Road, N.W., Floyd, VA 24091.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2021.