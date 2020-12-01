Donald K. Flinchum
November 27, 2020
On Friday, November 27, 2020, Donald K. Flinchum, age 91, completed his earthly journey. He is soaring with the angels while holding the hand of his Charlene, the love of his life, in the presence of the Divine Beloved.
Funeral service will private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 1, 2020.