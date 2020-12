Donald K. FlinchumNovember 27, 2020On Friday, November 27, 2020, Donald K. Flinchum, age 91, completed his earthly journey. He is soaring with the angels while holding the hand of his Charlene, the love of his life, in the presence of the Divine Beloved.Funeral service will private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.