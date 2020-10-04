GARLOCK SR.
Donald Lee
May 5, 1925
September 28, 2020
Donald Lee Garlock Sr. began his journey in this life in May of 1925 and concluded his travels on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia.
Don was the oldest of six children of Daniel Percival Garlock and Clara May Dorsey. During World War II he was assigned to the United States Navy V12 program that kept colleges open during the war. He attended Emory and Henry College, Hampton Sydney College, and Columbia University. After the war he attended the University of Maryland studying chemical engineering.
On a blind date at college, Don met Betty Sauter. They were married for 64-years until her death in 2014. They had two sons, Lee Garlock (Doris) and Dave Garlock (Arlene); four grandchildren, Travis Garlock, Chris Garlock, Eileen Garlock, and Vanessa Marveles; and two great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Don had three brothers who predeceased him and two sisters, Clara and Dolores, who have survived him.
He was a plastics engineer for National Plastics in Odenton, Maryland, (16 years) and Creative Packaging in Roanoke (six years). When Eli Lilly closed Creative Packaging operation and bought Elizabeth Arden cosmetics in 1971, Don became a buyer until his retirement in the early 1980s.
Don is most proud of his Masonic life. He belonged to numerous Masonic organizations over an 80-year period. He joined the Order of the DeMolay for young men in 1940, was raised as a Master Mason in Palestine Lodge 189 AF&AM in Catonsville, Maryland in 1948, joined the Tall Cedars of Lebanon in 1951, initiated into the Scottish Rite in 1957, joined the Shrine in 1963 and was admitted to the Jesters in 1981. He served in many leadership roles include Grand Tall Cedar (1964), Master of Cave Spring Lodge (1980), and Treasurer (seven years), then Recorder (10 years) of Kazim Temple. He served more than 40 years as Secretary Treasurer of these different organizations.
Don was always willing to help friends and neighbors with challenging tasks with his arsenal of tools and skills. He loved life, his family, his friends, his fraternal organization, and his freedom to express himself. He lived his life with a purpose and was relentless in moving ahead. Even in his last years when illnesses would have slowed many persons down, Don forged ahead with great optimism and a drive to serve. We will miss him and mourn his passing. We will also celebrate his life because Don did life his way with a strong will, keen insights, and unbendable determination. Don lived a very full life right up to his last days.
A Masonic Funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Pavilion in the Belvedere Gardens section of Sherwood Memorial Park, 250 E. Main St., Salem, Va. Due to COVID-19, a private internment for family will be held following the Masonic Funeral.
Gifts to the Shriners' Hospitals for Children (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
) are requested in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made online or mailed to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.