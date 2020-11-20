Donald Lee Radford
August 4, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Donald Lee Radford of Pembroke, Va., departed this life early Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the care of Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born on August 4, 1933, he was a son of the late Kemper Radford and Edna Williams Radford Reece.
Donald Lee was a graduate of Pembroke High School. He enjoyed his life as the Barber at East End Barber Shop in Pembroke and driving the kids around on his route for Giles County School System. Donald Lee practiced his faith as a member of the Pembroke United Methodist Church. He also was a member of the Little Meadows Hunt Club, and the Masonic Lodge.
Donald Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and sweetheart of over 50 years, Mary Kanode Radford "Peewee"; brothers, Jewell Radford, and Powell Radford; and an infant sister.
Left to cherish his memory to their hearts are his children, Timmy Radford, and Lynnie Radford (Patsy); grandchildren, Ashley Radford, Sherry Townsend (Chris), Shaun Radford (Brittany), and Nicki Johnston Meredith; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Emilee Townsend; and Kendall, Kayden, and Kyler Radford; and a sister Nanny Lou Radford.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Life in Donald Lee's memory and honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family wishes in his memory for all to hug tight to your family a little more; call each other, share a memory or a sweet bit of joy; encourage one another; and just to be present in all you do taking in the time you have to spend with all of those you love. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The Staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Radford family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 20, 2020.