Donald Lynn Obenchain
OBENCHAIN

Donald Lynn

November 3, 2020

Donald Lynn Obenchain, 62, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lewis Obenchain.

Surviving is his mother, Betty W. of Salem, Va.; brothers, Rick K. of Summerfield, N.C., and Ronald L. of Roanoke, Va.; sister-in-law, Deborah J. of Shelbyville, Tenn.; niece, Krista N. of Greensboro, N.C.; and nephews, Chase G. of Cherry Hill, N.J., R. Lewis Jr. of Shelbyville, Tenn., and Sam T. of Nashville, Tenn.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
