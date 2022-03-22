Donald Lester MillerMarch 17, 2022Donald Lester Miller, age 85, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Roanoke, Va.He was born on 28 August, 1936 in Finesville, New Jersey. He graduated from Palisades High School (Kintnersville, Pa.) in 1955 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman. He served for six years at multiple duty stations and also represented the Navy on the service's basketball team. Donald's professional career later included multiple positions in international business sales and various humanitarian service projects. He traveled extensively in Asia and Europe for business and enjoyed sharing stories of his many adventures with friends and family.His personal interests largely revolved around sports where he was an avid runner, lifted weights at the local gym, mentored young athletes, and enjoyed watching virtually any sporting event, especially those at Eastmont High School and Virginia Tech. Donald also spent much of his time in retirement helping his son care for his mountain property where Donald would often be found riding a lawn mower or working a weed whacker. Additionally, Donald was active in his local church, White Memorial United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed sharing his faith with the greater Shawsville community.He is survived by his three sons, Brick (Judy) Miller, of Shawsville, Va., Deron Miller, of Austin, Texas, and Curt (Michelle) Miller, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his sister, Kathi Miller, of Perkasie, Pa.; his six grandchildren, Sean (Melanie) Miller, of Chesapeake, Va., Jason (Laura) Miller, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Conner Miller, of Austin, Texas, Macee Miller, of Washington, D.C., Devon Miller, of Gainesville, Fla., and Jordon Miller, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Tommy and Lily Miller, both of Chesapeake, Va.He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothy (Walters) Miller of Ottsville, Pa., and his sister, Marjorie (Miller) Bergey, of Perkasie, Pa.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.