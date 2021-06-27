Donald "Don" Ross Mooty
July 7, 1936 - June 19, 2021
Donald R. Mooty, 84, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Don grew up in Texas with his parents, Jake and Polly Mooty. His dad was a major league baseball pitcher. He married the love of his life, Wanda, on July 7, 1955. As a Lt. Col. in the United States Airforce and later as Defense Contractor, he and Wanda traveled the world. An exceptional and passionate golfer you would often find him enjoying his leisure time playing the back nine with friends and colleagues, going on to secure many club championships. His motto in life that he always shared with his children was, "you do what you have to do". Don was blessed with a life filled with great accomplishments and adventures that others can only dream of, but one thing is for sure he has left a legacy of love, honor, dedication, education, and determination for his family to carry forward. It is no secret he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Polly Mooty; loving wife of 58 years, Wanda Mooty; grandson, Ryan Hornady; and his beloved dog, Maggie.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Donna St. Clair (David); son, Greg Mooty (Jill); granddaughters, Brittany Haddox and Laura St. Clair; as well as his great-granddaughter, Finley Haddox.
A private celebration of Don's life will be held by his devoted family. In honor of his countless years of dedication to our country, Don and Wanda will be laid to rest together at Arlington National Cemetery.
A special farewell goes to Jack Fikes with whom Don shared eighty years of friendship, and Patrick Kearns, both of Texas.
"He had an incredible ability to make any situation light-hearted and fun. He was the most brilliant man I've ever known and his kindness towards others will forever be something I admire and aspire to follow..." ~ Laura St. Clair
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.