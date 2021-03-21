Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald F. Patterson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Donald F. Patterson

March 20, 1940 - March 14, 2021

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Donald F. Patterson, of Daleville, Va., a loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 80.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Emily Patterson. Don was a graduate of William Fleming High School, he served in the United States Navy, and retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 29 years.

Don is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Mike Patterson (Angie), Jeff Patterson (Angie), and Jen Patterson (Melissa Stump); his grandchildren, Collin and Lauren Patterson, and Charlie Meadows; his brothers, Michael Patterson (Claudia), Richard Patterson (Dotty), and Jim Patterson (Kathy).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a formal funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.