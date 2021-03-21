Donald F. Patterson
March 20, 1940 - March 14, 2021
On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Donald F. Patterson, of Daleville, Va., a loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 80.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Emily Patterson. Don was a graduate of William Fleming High School, he served in the United States Navy, and retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 29 years.
Don is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Mike Patterson (Angie), Jeff Patterson (Angie), and Jen Patterson (Melissa Stump); his grandchildren, Collin and Lauren Patterson, and Charlie Meadows; his brothers, Michael Patterson (Claudia), Richard Patterson (Dotty), and Jim Patterson (Kathy).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a formal funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.