Donald Lee Perdue
November 21, 1935 - April 13, 2022
Donald Lee Perdue of Roanoke, Virginia, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the age of 86.
He was born on November 21, 1935, to the late Beverly H. and Bernice Skinnell Perdue. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Frances E. Brown and brothers, Beverly M. Perdue and Everett C. Perdue.
Donald was a member of Blue Hills Golf Club and the United Commercial Travelers. He retired after many years of being a salesman for many companies in the Roanoke Valley.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memories are his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Ulrey Perdue; nieces, Dawn and Dennis Keenan, and Cindy and Melvin Walsh, and their children, Anna and Lea.
A Graveside Service honoring Donald's life was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Chaplin Tim Martin officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
